‘It doesn’t discriminate’: Once healthy, Lenexa man has been battling COVID-19 for weeks now

LENEXA, Kan. (WDAF) – A Lenexa man is still fighting his way back after being diagnosed with the coronavirus three weeks ago.

The good news is he’s slowly recovering, but his family says what happened is proof COVID-19 can affect anyone.

Eric Goodman is just 43 years old and a married father of two. But the diehard Royals baseball fan is now hospitalized, fighting off the virus.

“Eric was healthy. He had no issues, and it just took him out,” said Elizabeth Goodman, Eric’s wife.

Elizabeth said her husband came back from a business trip to Atlanta in early March. A few days later, he started feeling off. Then the first weekend home, the first wave of the coronavirus hit him like a ton of bricks.

“By Sunday morning, he had a raging fever and could hardly breathe, felt like something was sitting on his chest,” she said.

The couple reached a tele-health doctor, who advised they go to the E.R. Eric was initially hospitalized, given a COVID-19 test and sent home four days later.

Doctors told Eric to self-isolate and for Elizabeth to give him regular doses of Tylenol and check on him often.

“That was really difficult because I was not prepared. I did not know. I’m not a nurse. I don’t know what I’m doing,” Elizabeth said.

In the following days, Eric only got worse.

“By that Sunday, he was back in the hospital. That’s when they sedated him and put him on the ventilator,” Elizabeth said.

It turns out Eric’s first test was invalid. He was tested again, and it confirmed he had contracted COVID-19.

Eric was intubated on a ventilator for 13 days. No one could visit, until the point doctors feared he might not survive, and Elizabeth was only allowed to visit in short windows.

“It was scary. It was definitely touch and go there for a while,” she said.

Eric was given the hydrochloroquine and Z-pak combo, but it didn’t do much good. After getting another arthritis medicine, Humira, his fever finally subsided.

“That’s why I feel he started to make the turn around,” Elizabeth said.

This weekend, Eric finally got off the ventilator and moved out of the ICU, to a step-down cardiac unit.

Elizabeth said what happened to her family should be a wake-up call for us all about the seriousness of this public health threat.

“It doesn’t discriminate. This virus will just attack you, and it is so quick that you just don’t even see it coming,” she said.

Eric Goodman is still weak and has a long road to recovery, and his wife said she and the kids still can’t visit him because of tight hospital visitor restrictions right now.

Elizabeth is thankful for an incredible network of support and says some of her church family even came here with her to the hospital parking lot, just to sing and pray over all COVID-19 patients.

