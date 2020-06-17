‘It has not doubled, but it is going up’: County health officer on COVID-19 spread in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dr. Garold Minns, the health officer for Sedgwick County, said the cases of COVID-19 in the county have gone up in the last week. Previously, the cases had remained steady.

He spoke during a meeting with Sedgwick County commissioners on Wednesday.

Dr. Minns said after deleting clusters and looking at numbers of screenings, spread is continuing.

“I was concerned the first week of June that with Memorial Day activities, and the demonstrations that we were having in the streets, and that we did allow different venues to open up in the city, that we might see more cases. I don’t know if those factors led to the increase last week, but it has gone up last week. It is a time we need to stay cautious,” said Dr. Minns. “It is not due to clusters and not all do to increased testing.”

As of Monday, Dr. Minns said Sedgwick County had 17 hospitalizations from coronavirus in the county. Right now, the number of active cases is 252.

“I’ve talked to the hospitals chief medical officers. Right now, they’ve got things under control, we’re not overwhelmed, we haven’t seen a significant increase in hospital cases lately, we’re feeling good about that,” Dr. Minns said.

Dr. Minns said he is not advocating going back on plans or closing businesses and says there are screenings, contact tracing, and behavioral characteristics to keep the virus at bay. Those characteristics include keeping a six-foot distance, encouraging the at-risk and elderly to stay at home as much as possible, and wearing a mask to mitigate the risk fo transmission.

