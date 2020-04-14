‘It is a necessary thing’: Detention deputies in Sedgwick County issued PPE

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County detention deputies now have access to N-95 masks and can use them whenever they feel they need too.

“It is not very hard for me to breathe through at all,” says Detention Deputy Hunter Jameson.

“I keep it close by so whenever I feel like there is a time for it, then that is definitely when you should put it on,” Jameson says. “It is just a mental thing. It is just in the back of your mind right now because of this coronavirus.”

Jameson says he has two N-95 masks to use at any time — just like all of the other detention deputies.

“I put it on when we go escort an inmate around, or somebody who is combative, or anybody who is coming through booking, anything like that or somebody who is on a suicide watch in the pod or anything like that. That is a pretty good time to put it on or just when you feel like an inmate is getting to close,” Jameson says.

“You have a lot of inmates and a lot of people arrested who claim to have it at this very moment,” he says.

“Everybody who has made those statements, we have been able to refute those statements,” says Captain Jared Schechter.

It is still frustrating Schechter says tying up important personal protective equipment and medical staff attention. Still, it is these very things the new shipment is able to help with he says. He says no matter the situation detention deputies can put on the mask and put separation between that person and themselves, no matter how close the contact is.

“You do not know where this stuff is going to pop up at,” says Jameson. “You do not know who has it. People claim to have it coming in and out of here and so it is a necessary thing for me and everybody else here.”

If someone does claim to have coronavirus or has had contact with someone who has coronavirus, Schechter says they are put in a special depressurized room similar to what you’d see in an ICU in a hospital and monitored for 72 hours.

