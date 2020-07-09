‘It’s alarming,’ Sedgwick County officials see an uptick in suicide attempts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The coronavirus pandemic has caused new stress for many, including mental and emotional worry and officials said that has lead to an increase in suicide attempts and calls in Sedgwick County.

“In three and a half weeks, we had 12 deaths by suicide in our community,” said Joan Tammany, executive director of COMCARE of Sedgwick County. “It’s just tragic. The people we’re seeing are having more intense issues. There’s a lot going one, there’s a lot of despair. There’s a lot of worry.”

Suicide attempts and ideation are on the rise according to officials, and one of the reasons is the stress and worry from the pandemic.

“We know that the increased stress of the pandemic and the economic factors and just the fear of spreading the disease is making it an unprecedented time,” said Tammany.

It’s a struggle that David Kortje and his family know all too well. His son, Caleb, died by suicide and Kortje said the hardships of life and uncertainty likely played a role.

“If he just could’ve come to us and said, ‘Dad, I’m really struggling right now,’ and tell us where he’s at, we would’ve moved hell and high water to get to him,” said Kortje.

Kortje is also a well-known doctor and he said some of his patients have come in with mental health concerns, too.

His advice is to get professional help and try to remember that tough times will end.

“This isn’t going to continue like this,” said Kortje. “Things are going to get better. We know they are and they always do. There is help out there. It won’t last forever.”

Officials said at this time, there is no central database for recording the number of people who have died from suicide during the pandemic, but from community outreach and 911 calls in addition to data from COMCARE, officials said they are seeing an uptick at this time.

COMCARE provided this graphic to KSN that shows the emotional phases one can go through during disaster response. Officials said the emotional highs and lows from the pandemic play a large role in people’s well-being.

Courtesy: COMCARE of Sedgwick County

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the COMCARE crisis line at 316-660-7500 or the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Both are open 24/7.

COMCARE has developed special services to help people during the pandemic. You can text CONNECT to 741-741 or visit the website by clicking here.

LATEST STORIES: