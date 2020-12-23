‘It’s game-changing’: COVID-19 relief package to provide funding for local venues

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Local entertainment venue owners say their industry was on the brink of extinction, but they are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel now that federal funding will be available.

“It’s game-changing,” said Diana Gordon, president of the Orpheum Performing Arts Center.

Once packed venues that now sit empty are getting some much-needed help.

“I was thrilled, over the moon that the Save our Stages Act was included in this stimulus package,” said Gordon.

The latest coronavirus relief package will have $15 billion carved out to go to venues, performing arts centers, museums and zoos.

The bill will allow business owners to apply for grants to help support payments to employees and costs including rent, utilities and maintenance.

“We have experienced a 100% loss of our earned revenue and about a 90% loss of our overall revenue,” said Gordon.

Other venue operators are feeling the same pain of the past few months.

“I haven’t had income in nine months and the bills have not stopped,” said Jessie Hartke, operator of Wave.

Hartke and her husband along with many others have lobbied for months to reach this point.

“My husband was asked to help craft the language for Save our Stages Act stimulus bill that was part of the larger package that was passed,” said Hartke.

The much-needed support from the federal government will help local business owners rehire some employees that were laid-off or furloughed and prep for the show season once officials give the green light.

“We do not foresee being open at any real capacity for at least another nine months,” said Hartke.

During the wait period to reopen with large events, Hartke said she and her husband will be working to find the safest ways to bring back crowds.

Other venues plan to do the same and want to be ready for when they can fully reopen.

“This funding will allow us to be on the dot ready to open our doors and bring people in,” said Gordon.

It’s not clear how long it could take for the venues to receive the funding after they apply or if they will get the maximum amount allowed.

Those who have lost 90% or more of their revenue will be allowed to apply first.