‘It’s just a waiting game’: Long lines stretch outside the Sedgwick County Tag Office

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Despite some rain, Jason Jennings spent a chunk of his Wednesday waiting outside of the Sedgwick County Tag Office.

“I’ve been waiting about 40 minutes for a print out of old registration. Cause now for the self-employed, they want the 2019 taxes filed before you can file for unemployment,” he said.

Jennings wasn’t the only one waiting. Rain or shine, you can likely find a line of people stretching outside the tag office.

“It’s just a waiting game, be patient,” said Erik Ortega, after he waited an hour an half in line.

Ortega believes many in line are trying to get their tags taken care of before it becomes too late and there is a bigger rush.

“This is 30 days past due, and I think everybody is in the same boat. So, this is everybody trying to get it done before the 60-day limit from the governor is up, and they only got so many people in there,” he said.

Ever since Governor Kelly’s Executive Order limiting crows went into effect, the tag office shut down online reservations, and it’s virtual system to hold your place in line.

“It’s more of an equity situation because some people still don’t have smartphones or PCs,” said Randy Bargdill, Sedgwick County Chief Deputy Treasurer.

For those wanting an appointment, it calls for some work.

“Redial, redial, redial a hundred times and every hour,” said Scheryl Pfeifer.

Bargdill says their office has been flooded with calls and working with minimal staff.

“It’s a situation there where we have half our people furloughed. We are trying to do the best we can. I’d encourage people if they get the busy tone to call right back,” he said.

On Monday, May 18, the tag office plans to start scheduling appointments one week in advance. Bargdill says they plan to bring back more staff members to work after Memorial Day.

LATEST STORIES: