‘It’s such a selfless act’: Healthcare worker finds new home to self-isolate, thanks to generous stranger

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Christian Gast has been working at Ascencion Via Christi for the last four years as a registered respiratory therapist. She is working on the front lines of the coronavirus.

“I’m dealing one-on-one with patients that are positive and even some suspected.”

When her shift is over, she is excited to see her 2-year-old son and husband which can be risky nowadays.

“You know what if I do give that to my kid or what if I give that to my mom or my grandma or my husband’s family,” Gast wondered.

Instead, she is going camping, thanks to the generosity of a stranger online. “He’s amazing! At the drop of a hat, he allowed me to go ahead and stay temporarily in his camper,” she said.

The camper gives her a place to self-isolate.

“It’s hard not to be able to see your son, to not be able to give him a hug or even just make dinner for your family. Everybody just takes all that for granted,” she said.

Gast is one of many healthcare workers that were able to find a home to self-isolate in hopes of protecting their family from potential exposure to the virus. It is all thanks to the power of social media and the generosity of strangers.

“It’s such a selfless act of someone to do and to just give up their property in order for a stranger practically to just stay there an unprecedented amount of time,” said Gast.

Although, Gast isn’t physically home right now, she hopes others are taking the stay-at-home order seriously. So, they can see fewer cases in this hospital.

