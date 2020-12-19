‘It’s worth the like 12 to 24 hours of feeling feverish’: Wichitan shares her experience of the vaccine trial

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two COVID-19 vaccines have officially been approved for emergency use, and there are more to come.

KSN News spoke with a Wichita woman participating in the AstraZeneca vaccine trial. Mackenzie Borland said getting the injection was quick and easy. She said the most time-consuming part starts next.

The trial is a 24-month commitment. It requires an electronic diary log of any flu-like symptoms. Borland did experience some side effects which is why she reported to a doctor, but they were not severe.

While Borland isn’t sure if she got the placebo or the actual vaccine, she said she thinks she got the real deal and hopes people will be willing to take the vaccine if it is approved.



“If you’re a person that wouldn’t mind getting sick for a couple of hours, it’s definitely worth it. I think the protection against COVID-19 is worth the like 12 to 24 hours it feels kind of feverish, but yeah, I think it’s definitely worth it,” said Borland.

Borland signed up for the research through Heartland AMR in Wichita. The research team expects to have at least 44,000 people participating in the trials nationwide.

