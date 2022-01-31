WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of positive coronavirus cases reported to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has dropped. Since Friday, the KDHE said 7,846 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. That is the lowest increase in more than a month.

January marked some of the biggest increases in coronavirus cases in the state. The month started with 14,855 more cases. At the time, that was the biggest jump in cases in Kansas. From there, the cases kept a pretty steady climb until a spike on Jan. 19 — 39,326 people tested positive over five days.

It is impossible to know how much at-home test kits are influencing or will influence Kansas coronavirus numbers from now on. The state does not have a way to track positive results from at-home test kits, so those numbers are not included in the KDHE data.

The KDHE tests about two percent of the positive cases for COVID-19 variants. On Monday, it said 84 of the recent positive cases are the omicron variant, and only one is the delta variant.

Since Friday, another 14 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. Of those, one victim was in the 18-24-year-old age group, and three were in the 25-34 age group.

The KDHE said 54 more Kansans were hospitalized with COVID-19 over the weekend. The state does not track recoveries.

Since the Friday update, health officials have administered more than 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines:

  • 3,224 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
  • 3,643 got their second dose
  • 5,400 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.35% have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 56.24% have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,740
Anderson2,010
Atchison4,079
Barber971
Barton6,146
Bourbon4,163
Brown2,566
Butler18,063
Chase643
Chautauqua809
Cherokee5,686
Cheyenne640
Clark479
Clay1,869
Cloud2,131
Coffey2,262
Comanche435
Cowley9,721
Crawford11,119
Decatur591
Dickinson4,548
Doniphan2,296
Douglas22,992
Edwards551
Elk541
Ellis6,805
Ellsworth1,948
Finney10,936
Ford10,360
Franklin6,606
Geary8,569
Gove749
Graham517
Grant2,133
Gray1,187
Greeley326
Greenwood1,670
Hamilton449
Harper1,590
Harvey9,003
Haskell932
Hodgeman401
Jackson3,723
Jefferson4,527
Jewell757
Johnson135,952
Kearny1,202
Kingman1,883
Kiowa639
Labette6,201
Lane285
Leavenworth17,932
Lincoln598
Linn2,669
Logan805
Lyon9,390
Marion3,171
Marshall2,448
McPherson7,371
Meade1,176
Miami7,322
Mitchell1,356
Montgomery8,952
Morris1,422
Morton604
Nemaha3,083
Neosho4,835
Ness767
Norton2,064
Osage3,716
Osborne742
Ottawa1,134
Pawnee2,024
Phillips1,302
Pottawatomie5,334
Pratt1,814
Rawlins663
Reno17,742
Republic1,282
Rice2,467
Riley12,437
Rooks1,274
Rush774
Russell1,810
Saline13,373
Scott1,237
Sedgwick138,916
Seward6,822
Shawnee45,505
Sheridan755
Sherman1,442
Smith613
Stafford1,082
Stanton418
Stevens1,412
Sumner5,380
Thomas2,283
Trego725
Wabaunsee1,548
Wallace405
Washington1,306
Wichita477
Wilson2,632
Woodson749
Wyandotte44,709
Beaver, OK852
Harper, OK672
Kay, OK10,688
Texas, OK5,508

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Jan. 31, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Jan. 26, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health