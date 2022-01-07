Jayhawk basketball fans will have to mask up to attend games

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – DECEMBER 18: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks gestures during a game against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Allen Fieldhouse on December 18, 2021 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Jayhawk basketball fans are going to be asked to mask up as the coronavirus and its variants sweep across Kansas in record numbers.

A tweet from @KUAthletics quoted Coach Bill Self Friday said people will have to mask up to attend the games.

“If you like attending @KUHoops games, as 16,000 do every single time we play, then you’re going to have to mask up.” – @CoachBillSelf

On Thursday Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a State of Disaster Emergency and two executive orders in response to a COVID-19 comeback in the state.

Referring to a “surge in COVID-19 cases,” the governor’s office said the worst is yet to come. Medical experts predict the higher transmission rate of the omicron variant will hit Kansans harder into February. According to early data, the new variant is transmissible even among people who have been vaccinated. Still, the governor took the opportunity while announcing the disaster declaration to ask Kansans to get vaccinated and boosted, hoping to reduce the number of severe cases requiring hospitalization.