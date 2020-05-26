Job seekers getting help in the job search

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The job hunt is back on again inside the offices at the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas.

“We have done quite a bit with Zoom meetings, and we have helped a lot over the phone and online,” said Keith Lawing, CEO of the Workforce Alliance in Wichita. “We’ve been conducting virtual services ever since mid-March, but we know there’s still lots of jobs out there.”

For LaDonna Andrews, the next job may be needed soon.

“I don’t know yet,” says Andrews. “I’m still on furlough, but I have been told my job may be going away so I just wanted to come and update my resume and to job search, so I can be ahead of the game.”

Andrews says she is not 100% on the job going away, but she also says with good work experience she wanted to come to talk to someone one-on-one.

“I’m trying to be optimistic. There’s a lot of people right now that are unemployed,” said Andrews. “I don’t know how to say it, a little nervous about it like most people are. So I’m human, but I am trusting that things will work out for me.”

Lawing says they are social distancing, taking temperatures at the door, and asking people to wear a mask in the facility. But he also says they are happy to have the front doors open once more.

“I think we are taking personal health and safety very seriously around here, both for our workers and our job seekers,” said Lawing. “But I think, overall, we are trying to feel our way around the economy and what that means for jobs right now.”

Lawing says they have jobs in wind turbine technology, Foley industries, the county, and even at the Workforce Alliance center.

Andrews says she will find the right fit and is glad she got some polish on the resume.

“Yes, trusting things will. Things will work out for me,” said Andrews.

