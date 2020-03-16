Johnson County confirms 6th presumptive positive case for COVID-19, 9th in state

1  of  33
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment confirmed the sixth presumptive positive case for COVID-19 in the county, making it the ninth confirmed case in Kansas.

According to the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, a 50-year-old man has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus. Officials say tests were sent out to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Laboratories where they confirmed the case to be presumptive positive.

The origin of this case is unknown. The JCDHE says the individual is isolated appropriately at home and doing well. The family of the individual is in quarantine.

For more information from the health department, visit www.cdc.gov/COVID19 or www.jocogov.org/coronavirus. You can call the Kansas Department of Health and Environment phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

