Johnson County considers allowing mask order to end

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Elected officials in Kansas’ largest county are considering whether to get rid of a mask mandate, as a growing number of communities have done in recent weeks, and health officials aren’t opposing the move.

WDAF-TV reports that the issue goes before the Johnson County commission next Thursday, one day before the current mask order is set to expire.

The county’s current order includes a goal of vaccinating about 50% of the county’s residents who are 16 and older with at least one dose before lifting the mask mandate. Currently, that number stands at 45%.

Other counties that have ditched or weakened mask orders in recent weeks include Sedgwick County in the Wichita area and Shawnee County in the Topeka area.