Johnson County has 3 more deaths from COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Johnson County officials say three more people have died of COVID-19. The death toll in that county is at seven. There are now more than 170 confirmed cases in the county, the most in Kansas.

Also Friday, Wyandotte County reported 119 confirmed cases, with 40 of those patients currently hospitalized.

Across Kansas, COVID-19 cases are rising. On Thursday, Finney County said they now five cases. In Barton County, a third case was announced.

The Kansas Department of Health puts out daily totals in the state in the afternoon. On Thursday, the state had 552 confirmed positive results. Check here for the latest.

