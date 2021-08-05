Johnson County mandates masks for K-6 schools

FILE – In this March 31, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they wait in line for lunch at Wyandotte County High School in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The most populous county in Kansas has imposed a mask mandate for students and staff in elementary schools in hopes of checking the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant.

The Johnson County Commission voted 5-2 on Thursday for a mask requirement for schools from kindergarten through the sixth grade.

The commission faced criticism both from health care providers who urged members to go further and from parents and other residents who opposed a mask mandate.

The mandate would affect roughly 50,000 students, though critics questioned whether the commission has the authority to set policy for school districts.

Supporters of the mandate said it’s crucial to having in-person learning.