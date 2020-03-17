Johnson County now says 10 people have presumptive positive cases of COVID-19

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Johnson County, Kan. confirmed Tuesday that it now has ten presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

With the two new cases in Johnson County and one new case in Ford County, Kansas has at least 14 presumptive positive cases. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment website has not been updated since Monday.

On Monday, officials in the Kansas City metro asked bars, restaurants and more to close, with some minor exceptions, for the next 15 days.

Leaders in Kansas City, Missouri; Jackson County; Johnson County, Kansas and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas have agreed to the closures.

It will affect restaurants, bars, taverns, clubs and movie theaters in those four areas, effective just after midnight March 17 for 15 days.

There is an exception for delivery, pickup and drive-thru services.

The four jurisdictions will reevaluate on April 1.

