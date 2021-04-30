Johnson County votes to lift mask mandate

OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) — Johnson County’s mask mandate will turn into only a recommendation on May 1.
Mask opponents wanted to see the public health measure expire entirely.
Commissioners voted 5 to 1 to transform the public health order into a series of strong recommendations, beginning Saturday.
The coronavirus positive test rate in Johnson County has now dropped below 5%.
The new strong recommendations include:
- Continuing to wear masks or face coverings within indoor public spaces.
- Business operators should strongly encourage or require their customers, employees and visitors to wear masks indoors.
- People, businesses and organizations will be strongly encouraged to require customers, visitors and workers to maintain six feet of separation from people they don’t know.
- A strong recommendation for business operators to adopt additional mitigation measures to reduce the spread of the virus.
- A strong recommendation for businesses, organizations and individuals to follow current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local public health authorities.