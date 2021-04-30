Johnson County votes to lift mask mandate

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The University of Kansas has named Lance Leipold from Buffalo as the new head football coach. He will be the 41st head coach in Kansas Football history. It is the first coaching hire for new athletic director Travis Goff.

Leipold has been the head football coach at the University of Buffalo since 2015. He posted three straight winning seasons for the first time in 20 years. He won 24 games over the final three seasons, which included a seven-game shortened-season schedule in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the most successful three-year run in Buffalo history. He also won six Division III national titles in eight seasons before going to the Bulls.