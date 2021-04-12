Judge dismisses commissioner’s lawsuit over mask mandate

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Face mask (File/Getty)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Johnson County judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a county commissioner over a school district’s face mask mandate.

Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara sued the Blue Valley school district after she was told she couldn’t attend a hearing last week because she wouldn’t wear a mask.

O’Hara says she has a medical exemption from wearing masks. Blue Valley officials filed a motion Friday to have the lawsuit dismissed.

They argued O’Hara did not have standing to sue the district. Johnson County District Judge Robert Wonnell agreed and dismissed the lawsuit.

The district said Thursday it plans to continue requiring masks until the end of the school year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories