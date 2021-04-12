Judge dismisses commissioner’s lawsuit over mask mandate

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Johnson County judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a county commissioner over a school district’s face mask mandate.

Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara sued the Blue Valley school district after she was told she couldn’t attend a hearing last week because she wouldn’t wear a mask.

O’Hara says she has a medical exemption from wearing masks. Blue Valley officials filed a motion Friday to have the lawsuit dismissed.

They argued O’Hara did not have standing to sue the district. Johnson County District Judge Robert Wonnell agreed and dismissed the lawsuit.

The district said Thursday it plans to continue requiring masks until the end of the school year.