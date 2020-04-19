Judge doubts Kansas COVID-19 rule, blocks it for 2 churches

In this photo taken Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions about the coronavirus pandemic, during a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly faces a federal lawsuit filed by two churches and their pastors over an order she issued limiting religious gatherings to 10 or fewer congregation members. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge signaled that he believes there’s a good chance that Kansas is violating religious freedom and free speech rights with a coronavirus-inspired 10-person limit on in-person attendance at religious services or activities.

U.S. District Judge John Broomes on Saturday blocked its enforcement against two churches that sued over it. The decision Saturday from Broomes in Wichita prevents the enforcement of an order issued by Gov. Laura Kelly against a church in western Kansas and one in northeast Kansas.

The judge’s decision will remain in effect until May 2. He has another hearing set for Thursday.

