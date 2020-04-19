TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge signaled that he believes there’s a good chance that Kansas is violating religious freedom and free speech rights with a coronavirus-inspired 10-person limit on in-person attendance at religious services or activities.
U.S. District Judge John Broomes on Saturday blocked its enforcement against two churches that sued over it. The decision Saturday from Broomes in Wichita prevents the enforcement of an order issued by Gov. Laura Kelly against a church in western Kansas and one in northeast Kansas.
The judge’s decision will remain in effect until May 2. He has another hearing set for Thursday.
LATEST STORIES:
- Judge doubts Kansas COVID-19 rule, blocks it for 2 churches
- Taylor’s Forecast: Series of systems bring a mix of rain and sun
- COMING SOON: Starlite Drive-in to show graduating seniors on the big screen
- Federal judge blocks Kansas limits on religious gatherings
- Clearwater Nursing & Rehab Center confirms 12 COVID-19 cases, 2 dead