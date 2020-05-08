July 17-19: Garden City Public Schools announces dates for graduation

Click here for coronavirus updates

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City High School administration announced the commencement exercises for the 133rd Garden City High School senior class on Friday. The date for graduation for the Class of 2020 has been planned to take place July 17-19.  

The Garden City School District stated they will be working closely with the Finney County Health Department to determine what type of ceremony will be allowed to take place on those dates.

USD 457 shared the senior class voted to go with a traditional graduation ceremony, with the next choice being to hold smaller graduation ceremonies for the class.  The school administration worked with a number of seniors and parents who formulated options for a graduation ceremony. 

The originally scheduled ceremony was postponed due to the school facilities being closed across the state as part of the Governor’s plan to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.  All school facilities in the district, including playground equipment, continue to be closed to the public. 

