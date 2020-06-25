Jump in Kansas COVID-19 cases biggest in more than 6 weeks

Dr. Lee Norman, the Kansas secretary of health and environment, answers questions about the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Norman says the state is at the point where it can sustain testing 2% of its population every month for the virus until the end of the year. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has seen its largest jump in coronavirus cases in more than six weeks with an increase of more than 500 cases in two days.

The state health department on Wednesday reported a total of 12,970 cases of the novel coronavirus, up 4.1% from Monday.

Gov. Laura Kelly has urged local officials to postpone lifting their last restrictions on businesses and public activities for another two weeks.

The state also reported an additional two deaths since Monday, bringing the total to 261 since the pandemic began in early March.

The state hasn’t seen such a spike in new cases since the first half of May.

LATEST STORIES: