Jump in Sedgwick County coronavirus cases linked to cluster at Wichita Work Release Facility

Editors Note: This story has been corrected to indicate the increase in Sedgwick County cases is due to a cluster of cases at the Wichita Work Release Facility.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County released its latest COVID-19 numbers Wednesday. It says the number of positive tests went from 471 to 507, an increase of 36.

The number of deaths did not increase. It remains at 20.

The county released new information late Wednesday afternoon saying the increase in cases is related to a cluster at the Wichita Work Release Facility, 401 S. Emporia St.

The county says that earlier in the afternoon, County Manager Tom Stolz incorrectly attributed the increase to Sedgwick County residents being housed at Lansing Correctional Facility.

Sedgwick County has more than 9,000 testing kits available. Residents can be tested at no cost regardless of insurance if they have at least two symptoms.

Testing is free for asymptomatic Sedgwick County first-responders, law enforcement, health care workers, meat packing plant employees, and individuals who work in residential group-settings, such as the Department of Corrections, residential schools and group homes.

Call 211 if you live in Sedgwick County and think you should be tested.

The Sedgwick County Health Department has a vehicle that has been modified with safety features. It can be used to transport people to testing sites free of charge.

The county has also put together guidelines for businesses and organizations to follow as they reopen. The Sedgwick County Health and Economic Recovery Plan is on the county’s website.

The county also announced that Sedgwick County Animal Control recently received a donation of 27 pallets of dog and cat food. After sharing with local animal shelters, pet rescues, and food banks, there is still cat food available to the public.

