Jump in Sedgwick County coronavirus cases linked to Lansing prison

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County released its latest COVID-19 numbers Wednesday. It says the number of positive tests went from 471 to 507, an increase of 36.

The number of deaths did not increase. It remains at 20.

County Manager Tom Stolz called the increase in cases an anomaly. He says part of the reason for the extra cases is due to Sedgwick County residents being housed at Lansing Correctional Facility.

All Kansas coronavirus cases, including at prisons, are tallied with the home county of the patient.

“I think it has been fairly well stated that Lansing has a number of positive cases up there,” said Stolz. “A number of those are Sedgwick County residents, so we take credit for those positives in this county jurisdiction so that is a portion of the reason why we went from 471 to 507.”

Stolz said Sedgwick County has more than 9,000 testing kits available. Residents can be tested at no cost regardless of insurance if they have at least two symptoms.

Testing is free for asymptomatic Sedgwick County first-responders, law enforcement, health care workers, meat packing plant employees, and individuals who work in residential group-settings, such as the Department of Corrections, residential schools and group homes.

Call 211 if you live in Sedgwick County and think you should be tested.

The Sedgwick County Health Department has a vehicle that has been modified with safety features. It can be used to transport people to testing sites free of charge.

The county has also put together guidelines for businesses and organizations to follow as they reopen. The Sedgwick County Health and Economic Recovery Plan is on the county’s website.

The county also announced that Sedgwick County Animal Control recently received a donation of 27 pallets of dog and cat food. After sharing with local animal shelters, pet rescues, and food banks, there is still cat food available to the public.

