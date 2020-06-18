K-State Athletics confirms eight total active positives for COVID-19 as of June 17

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - For three long months, since the pandemic began, residents of nursing and senior living centers have not been able to hug their loved ones. Coronavirus has put an end to in-person visits at most assistance living centers in Kansas. "It's a strange situation. I'll be 89 in a couple weeks and we've never gone through anything like this," said Bob Reinke, Wichita Presbyterian Manor resident.

Despite no in-person visitors Reinke is finding the bright side of life during the pandemic like Zoom happy hours with other residents and weekly video calls with family, "We've thoroughly enjoyed it. So its been good that way and it's been good for me. I look forward to it!"