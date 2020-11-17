K-State cancels fall commencement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University is canceling fall commencement that was scheduled for this coming weekend. It says the cancellation is due to the quick rise in coronavirus cases both on its campuses and across the state.

The cancellation of commencement activities, Nov. 20-22, includes the Manhattan and Salina ceremonies.

“With hundreds of new cases announced in our host communities in the past few days, the trend line is absolutely going in the wrong direction,” Richard B. Myers, university president, said in a news release. “Concerns have been expressed by our students, faculty and staff not only for their personal health, but with a willingness to look out for the health of fellow K-Staters.”

K-State will hold a virtual recognition in December. Look for updates on the commencement website.