K-State classes to be taught remotely for rest of semester, no in-person commencement ceremonies

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State University says it will continue to have limited operations through the end of the spring semester.

K-State students will be able to finish their classes remotely.

The university has decided to cancel in-person commencement ceremonies which were scheduled for May 9, 15 and 16 on the Manhattan and Polytechnic campuses.

In a letter to the K-State community, the university president said the decision is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

“We are reviewing alternate methods to celebrate the academic achievements of our students and will release details later,” Richard Myers, KSU President, said about canceling the commencement ceremonies.

K-State will close residence halls and dining centers beginning March 20. The closing process is expected to take 10 days.

Students who live on campus will get an email by noon Wednesday, March 18, with details about the process. The email will also have guidance for students facing unique circumstances, such as international students.

Residents at Jardine Apartments will be allowed to stay at their apartments.

Students can check this website for updates: k-state.edu/COVID-19.

To read President Myers’ letter, click here https://www.k-state.edu/today/info/announcement/?id=63108.

