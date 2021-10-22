COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for K-State staff, possibly WSU and KU, too

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas State University announced Friday it will now require all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

K-State Provost Charles Taber said the Kansas Board of Regents issued formal guidance to K-State, Wichita State University, and the University of Kansas that they are all subject to President Joe Biden’s executive vaccine order.

KSN has reached out to WSU, KU and the Board of Regents. We have not heard back yet.

A slide shown during a K-State virtual town hall with employees Friday said: “It has been determined that this executive order applies to Kansas research universities and their employees.”

A slide from K-State’s virtual town hall, which lays out the new requirement for employees. (Courtesy Photo/Kansas State University)

Taber said all K-State employees must be fully vaccinated by Wednesday, Dec. 8.

K-State’s decision takes the federal vaccine mandate from President Joe Biden a step further, since the federal rules announced in September still allow workers at large employers to opt into showing negative COVID-19 tests weekly.

Taber’s presentation in the town hall indicates that because Biden also made an executive order requiring the vaccine for federal employees and contractors, that requirement with no testing option also included K-State.

“It has been determined that this executive order applies to Kansas research universities and their employees… regardless if they work on federal contracts,” a slide in the presentation reads. “There is no test-out option.”

Watch the virtual town hall where K-State made the announcement below: