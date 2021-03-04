K-State planning for outdoor 2020-21 graduations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University is making plans for 2021 commencement in-person ceremonies and those events will be held outside.
“Because it is impossible to predict the status of the pandemic in May, we plan to host ceremonies for spring, summer, and fall 2020 as well as spring 2021 outdoors,” said the university.
The K-State website listed times for all ceremonies.
Salina Polytechnic:
Saturday, May 8, 2021
Tony’s Pizza Event Center
- 10:00 a.m. 2020 & 2021 Polytechnic
Manhattan Ceremonies:
Friday, May 14, 2021
Bill Snyder Family Stadium
- 8:00 a.m. 2021 Graduate School
- 12:00 p.m. 2020 Graduate School
- 4:00 p.m. Veterinary Medicine
Saturday, May 15, 2021
Bill Snyder Family Stadium
- 8:00 a.m. 2021 Arts & Sciences
- 12:00 p.m. 2020 Arts & Sciences
- 4:00 p.m. 2020 & 2021 Education
- 7:30 p.m. 2020 & 2021 Health Human Sciences
Memorial Stadium
- 1:00 p.m. 2021 Architecture, Planning & Design
Sunday, May 16, 2021
Bill Snyder Family Stadium
- 8:00 a.m. 2020 & 2021 Agriculture
- 1:00 p.m. 2020 & 2021 Business
- 6:00 p.m. 2020 & 2021 Engineering