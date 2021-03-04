Click here for coronavirus updates

K-State planning for outdoor 2020-21 graduations

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas State University_335478

Kansas State University (KSN File Photo)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University is making plans for 2021 commencement in-person ceremonies and those events will be held outside.

“Because it is impossible to predict the status of the pandemic in May, we plan to host ceremonies for spring, summer, and fall 2020 as well as spring 2021 outdoors,” said the university.

The K-State website listed times for all ceremonies.

Salina Polytechnic:
Saturday, May 8, 2021
Tony’s Pizza Event Center       

  • 10:00 a.m. 2020 & 2021 Polytechnic

Manhattan Ceremonies:
Friday, May 14, 2021                           
Bill Snyder Family Stadium     

  • 8:00 a.m. 2021 Graduate School
  • 12:00 p.m. 2020 Graduate School 
  • 4:00 p.m. Veterinary Medicine 

Saturday, May 15, 2021         
Bill Snyder Family Stadium

  • 8:00 a.m. 2021 Arts & Sciences
  • 12:00 p.m. 2020 Arts & Sciences
  • 4:00 p.m. 2020 & 2021 Education
  • 7:30 p.m. 2020 & 2021 Health Human Sciences               

Memorial Stadium

  • 1:00 p.m. 2021 Architecture, Planning & Design    

Sunday, May 16, 2021
Bill Snyder Family Stadium 

  • 8:00 a.m. 2020 & 2021 Agriculture
  • 1:00 p.m. 2020 & 2021 Business 
  • 6:00 p.m. 2020 & 2021 Engineering

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories