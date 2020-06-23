K-State updates policy to require masks on the majority of university property

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – K-State has updated its face-covering policy to require masks or coverings on the majority of university property.

The university said effective immediately, students, faculty, staff, and visitors — including contractors and vendors — must wear face coverings over their mouths and noses while on K-State campuses. The policy specifically mentions coverings in all hallways, public spaces, classrooms, and other common areas of campus buildings. Face coverings also are required anytime people are unable to maintain six feet of social distancing — even inside an office or outside on K-State campuses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends using cloth face masks or coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Face coverings help us prevent spreading the virus to others, even if we don’t know that we have it,” said Dr. Kyle Goerl, Lafene Health Center medical director. “This update to the face-covering policy will slow the spread of COVID-19 to help us in our plans to return to campus.”

In addition, all students and employees will be required to complete the COVID-19 and Face Mask Safety Training. Failure to comply with face-covering requirements may result in denial of access to designated areas or activities.

Anyone who needs reasonable accommodations and assistance related to the use of face coverings may contact the ADA coordinator at charlott@k-state.edu for employees or the Student Access Center at accesscenter@k-state.edu for students.

Read more on the university’s COVID page.

