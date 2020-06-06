Kansan who didn’t wear mask during Lawrence protest infected with COVID-19

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Health officials are asking everyone who attended a Lawrence protest last Sunday over the death of George Floyd to monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus after one of the participants tested positive.

The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health said in a news release Friday that the infected person didn’t wear a mask while attending Sunday’s protest, which attracted thousands of people to the downtown.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the person’s sample was taken on Thursday, and Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health epidemiology staff was notified of the positive test on Friday.

The patient disclosed during the contact tracing and disease-investigation process that he was not wearing a mask.

