Kansan who didn’t wear mask during Lawrence protest infected with COVID-19

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Health officials are asking everyone who attended a Lawrence protest last Sunday over the death of George Floyd to monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus after one of the participants tested positive.
The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health said in a news release Friday that the infected person didn’t wear a mask while attending Sunday’s protest, which attracted thousands of people to the downtown.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the person’s sample was taken on Thursday, and Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health epidemiology staff was notified of the positive test on Friday.
The patient disclosed during the contact tracing and disease-investigation process that he was not wearing a mask.
LATEST STORIES:
- Governor Kelly: Kansas counties shouldn’t feel push to ease rules; signs bipartisan COVID-19 response bill
- Dr. Anthony Fauci weighs in on the state of the coronavirus pandemic, hope for a vaccine
- Kansas Capitol reopens to visitors, implements changes due to coronavirus
- Random COVID-19 testing in Sedgwick County expected to reveal new cases
- Amidst budget concerns, advocates push for medical marijuana legalization