Kansans show support at rehab center with COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSHB) – A show of support for a rehabilitation center in Kansas City that has been devastated by a coronavirus outbreak.

People gathered outside the Riverbend Rehabilitation Center on Friday and held up encouraging signs so residents could see from their windows.

Officials say 19 people have died and more than 100 have tested positive for the coronavirus at the center.

Those who turned out Friday also delivered handmade artwork, inspirational notes, and goodie bags.

