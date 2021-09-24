Kansas adopts CDC’s Pfizer booster shot recommendation

The Pfizer logo is seen at the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas will adopt the CDC’s Booster Recommendations and has authorized all COVID-19 vaccine providers to begin administering Pfizer booster shots to all eligible today.

After review, the CDC now recommends the Pfizer booster shot for the following Kansans who have completed their primary Pfizer series:

People aged 65 years and older, regardless of a medical condition, should receive a Pfizer booster shot

Residents in long-term care settings should receive a Pfizer booster shot

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a Pfizer booster shot

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a Pfizer booster shot

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a Pfizer booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks.

The vaccine booster dose only applies to individuals who completed the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine series at least 6 months ago.

“This booster dose will help protect Kansans who are more vulnerable for severe infection and hospitalization due to their position of working on the front lines, age or an underlying medical condition. It will take all of us doing our part by getting the vaccine to end this pandemic,” said Lee Norman, M.D., Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Eligibility for a booster dose based on an underlying medical condition will only require self-attestation – a prescription or assessment from a health care provider is not required.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic visit Vaccines.gov.