Kansas AG: Local officials can opt out of school mask order

Coronavirus in Kansas

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday that he believes both counties and local school districts can exempt themselves from Gov. Laura Kelly’s coronavirus-inspired order requiring schools to have staff and students wear masks.

The Republican attorney general said during an Associated Press interview that he told the Democratic governor’s office of his opinion before Kelly issued the order Monday.

Kelly has said neither counties nor local school districts can opt out.

But Schmidt says a law enacted last month allows counties to do so, and the state constitution gives local school districts the same authority. 

