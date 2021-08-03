Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas AG seeks to keep limits on governor’s COVID-19 powers

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announces that she’s imposing a mask mandate for state government workers and visitors to many state buildings, speaking at a news conference, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The large map next to Kelly shows counties with a substantial or high spread of COVID-19 in orange or red, and they are where her new mandate will apply. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt is taking his fight to curb the power of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and local officials to impose COVID-19 restrictions in Kansas to the state’s highest court.  

Schmidt announced Tuesday that he has asked the Kansas Supreme Court to keep in place a law that limits Kelly’s power and local officials’ authority even though a Johnson County trial-court judge struck it down last month.

Schmidt is appealing District Judge David Hauber’s ruling and wants the decision put on hold in the meantime.

The Republican-controlled Legislature enacted the law earlier this year to prevent Kelly from restricting businesses or imposing a statewide mask mandate.

