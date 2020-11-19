Kansas aims to boost virus testing, but strategy unfinished

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions about the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly has imposed a new mask mandate for counties that don’t already have one, though state law allows them to opt out. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly’s unified strategy for ramping up coronavirus testing in Kansas is enough of a work in progress seven weeks after she announced it that even some of the state’s contractors don’t yet have all the details.

Kansas Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning contends that Kelly’s administration moved too slowly in rolling out the strategy and isn’t focused enough on making sure the state has a healthy workforce so businesses can stay open.

Kelly dismisses the criticism, and officials and contractors are confident that testing will be ramped up before the year ends. A CEO of one state contractor calls testing a bridge to a coronavirus vaccine.

