Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Kansas airports face years of recovery after pandemic

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport_331898

Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The downturn in airline travel amid the coronavirus pandemic could lead to years of decreased flights to fewer destinations from Kansas airports.

Kansas News Service reports the number of passengers who boarded flights at Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport in Wichita this year has dropped 57% compared to 2019.

At its lowest point in April, there was a day when only 63 people flew out of the airport. Normally, the airport sees about 2,300 passengers a day and a lot more during peak travel seasons. Boardings from Manhattan Regional Airport are down 56%.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories