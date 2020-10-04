Kansas airports face years of recovery after pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The downturn in airline travel amid the coronavirus pandemic could lead to years of decreased flights to fewer destinations from Kansas airports.

Kansas News Service reports the number of passengers who boarded flights at Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport in Wichita this year has dropped 57% compared to 2019.

At its lowest point in April, there was a day when only 63 people flew out of the airport. Normally, the airport sees about 2,300 passengers a day and a lot more during peak travel seasons. Boardings from Manhattan Regional Airport are down 56%.

