Kansas among 14 states with most rapid COVID-19 spread

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A health official in Kansas says the state is among the 14 states with the most rapid coronavirus spread and among the top 14 states for having the least restrictions on activities.

Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, tweeted: “Do you think those two things are related? We were a shining example of success, only to squander it.”

Sad. Kansas in now, as of today, in the top 14 states for the MOST rapid COVID-19 spread and in the top 14 states for having the LEAST restrictions on activities. Do you think those two things are related? We were a shining example of success, only to squander it. pic.twitter.com/A3e5CYrPJP — Lee Norman (@SecNorman) July 7, 2020

Kansas set a new record Monday for its worst two-week spike in reported coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The state Department of Health and Environment reported 982 more confirmed coronavirus cases since Friday.

LATEST STORIES: