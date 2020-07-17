Kansas among 18 states in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

An unpublished document prepared for the White House coronavirus task force and obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom, recommends that 18 states in the coronavirus “red zone” for cases should roll back reopening measures amid surging cases.

The document was dated July 14. The document says Kansas and 17 other states had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week.

The 18 states that are included in the red zone for cases in the document are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

The 11 states that are in the red zone for test positivity, meaning more than 10 percent of diagnostic test results came back positive are Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington.

The document says the following three counties had the highest number of new cases over the past 3 weeks:

Johnson County Sedgwick County Wyandotte County.

The counties represent 58.7 percent of new cases in Kansas.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Continue routine weekly testing of all workers in assisted living and long-term care facilities and require masks and social distancing for all visitors.

Mandate masks in all counties with rising test percent positivity; multiple counties and metros are now in this category.

Close all bars in all counties with rising test percent positivity, increase outdoor dining opportunities, decrease indoor dining to 25%, and limit social gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

Continue the scale-up of testing, moving to community-led neighborhood testing, and working with local community groups to increase household testing of multigenerational households with clear guidance on test positive isolation procedures and mask use.

Ensure all individuals and households engaged in any multi-household July 4th activities are immediately tested, either in pools or as individuals.

Increase messaging of the risk of serious disease in all age groups with preexisting medical conditions, including obesity, hypertension, and diabetes mellitus.

Expand testing capacity in Public Health labs, adding shifts and weekend shifts to decrease turnaround times. Institute 2:1 pooling of test specimens.

Expand pooled collection into neighborhoods with household pools, allowing rapid household alerts and household isolation with follow-up individual diagnostic tests. This approach will allow rapid screening of entire neighborhoods and isolation of cases to dramatically decrease spread.

Work with university students to identify and disseminate messaging that resonates with students

Specific, detailed guidance on community mitigation measures can be found on the CDC website.

