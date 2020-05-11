Kansas Attorney General asks for investigation into China over coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt joined 17 other Attorney General’s in signing a letter asking Congress to investigate China’s role in the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter reads, in part, “Recent reports suggest that the communist Chinese government willfully and knowingly concealed information about the severity of the virus while simultaneously stockpiling personal protective equipment.”

The letter continues, “We must all hold China accountable for the devastation and destruction caused by COVID-19.”

The 18 Attorney Generals are pushing for Congressional hearings to look into China’s involvement. The letter ends by saying that one Attorney General has filed suit against China. It was announced last month that Missouri AG Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit against the Chinese government. The letter adds that more lawsuits are likely to follow.







LATEST STORIES: