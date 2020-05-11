Kansas Attorney General asks for investigation into China over coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt joined 17 other Attorney General’s in signing a letter asking Congress to investigate China’s role in the coronavirus pandemic.
The letter reads, in part, “Recent reports suggest that the communist Chinese government willfully and knowingly concealed information about the severity of the virus while simultaneously stockpiling personal protective equipment.”
The letter continues, “We must all hold China accountable for the devastation and destruction caused by COVID-19.”
The 18 Attorney Generals are pushing for Congressional hearings to look into China’s involvement. The letter ends by saying that one Attorney General has filed suit against China. It was announced last month that Missouri AG Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit against the Chinese government. The letter adds that more lawsuits are likely to follow.
LATEST STORIES:
- Authorities identify man involved in Junction City standoff
- Procession begins days of mourning for slain Kansas officer
- Can people be prosecuted for violating governor’s emergency orders? Kansas attorney general will look into it
- Child dies in ATV rollover crash in southwest Kansas
- West 13th closure begins Tuesday between 119th and 135th Streets West