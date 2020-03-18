Kansas Attorney General: Beware of coronavirus scams

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Beware of scams all centered around the coronavirus. Con-artists are looking to steal your money. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has a warning you need to know.

Some of the top things you need to watch out for are scammers posing as a charity and asking for your money. These people will try and solicit donations by emailing you or perhaps even call you. However, some are even bold enough to ask for your money claiming they have a cure for the coronavirus.



“There’s absolutely no specific basis for that, it’s all about getting people who are a bit concerned and maybe a little bit apprehensive to spend money on something that’s worthless at the end of the day,” said Schmidt.

Before you give any money to a charity, you have to do your research. Ask yourself these questions: Are they reputable? Have you heard of them before? How are they asking for you to pay them?



The Consumer Protection Division says you should never pay them with a gift card, or wire their money. If you do suspect the person or organization is acting fraudulent, you can report them to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.



Kansans also need to watch out for price gouging. The law is now in effect because of the coronavirus. The Kansas Price Gouging Law prohibits profiteering by raising prices on items that are considered necessary because of the COVID-19 virus. It’s presumed unjustified when someone raises the prices of an item by 25% or more from where it was priced before the crisis took effect.

“It is unlawful to raise that price up for the purpose of lining your pocket just because a lot more people are trying to buy it right now,” said Schmidt.

In a press release, Schmidt said, “the Kansas anti-profiteering statute is rarely invoked but is designed to prevent opportunistic greed from overcoming the public need for necessary virus-response products and services during this time of emergency. We take the law’s requirements seriously and will diligently investigate complaints and vigorously prosecute any violations.”

