Kansas Attorney General: Beware of coronavirus scams

1  of  85
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas Attorney General: Beware of coronavirus scams

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Beware of scams all centered around the coronavirus. Con-artists are looking to steal your money. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has a warning you need to know.

Some of the top things you need to watch out for are scammers posing as a charity and asking for your money. These people will try and solicit donations by emailing you or perhaps even call you. However, some are even bold enough to ask for your money claiming they have a cure for the coronavirus.

“There’s absolutely no specific basis for that, it’s all about getting people who are a bit concerned and maybe a little bit apprehensive to spend money on something that’s worthless at the end of the day,” said Schmidt.

Before you give any money to a charity, you have to do your research. Ask yourself these questions: Are they reputable? Have you heard of them before? How are they asking for you to pay them?

The Consumer Protection Division says you should never pay them with a gift card, or wire their money. If you do suspect the person or organization is acting fraudulent, you can report them to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.

Kansans also need to watch out for price gouging. The law is now in effect because of the coronavirus. The Kansas Price Gouging Law prohibits profiteering by raising prices on items that are considered necessary because of the COVID-19 virus. It’s presumed unjustified when someone raises the prices of an item by 25% or more from where it was priced before the crisis took effect.

“It is unlawful to raise that price up for the purpose of lining your pocket just because a lot more people are trying to buy it right now,” said Schmidt.

In a press release, Schmidt said, “the Kansas anti-profiteering statute is rarely invoked but is designed to prevent opportunistic greed from overcoming the public need for necessary virus-response products and services during this time of emergency. We take the law’s requirements seriously and will diligently investigate complaints and vigorously prosecute any violations.”

LATEST STORIES:


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories