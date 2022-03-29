TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is making it known he wants masks to disappear from transportation like airplanes and buses, joining 20 other states Tuesday in filing a lawsuit against the Biden administration.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, argues that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask mandate goes beyond its power to regulate health precautions. Currently, the federal mandate requires all passengers at airports and on airplanes, buses and railways to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“As mandates around the country are being lifted, continuing this federal transportation mask mandate makes no sense,” Schmidt said. “…The administration’s recent decisions to extend it for yet another month has left us little choice but to turn to the courts for relief.”

Schmidt has made a claim that the federal mask mandate, which makes state-run transportation hubs also require masks, violates the U.S. anti-commandeering doctrine. This is not the first time Schmidt has taken part in lawsuits against COVID-19 regulations, as the Kansas attorney general joined in another petition to block the CDC from carrying out its vaccination requirement for healthcare workers, as well as a challenge to the rule for large employers to require their employees to get the shot.

