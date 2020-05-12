Kansas attorney general wants to prevent frivolous coronavirus lawsuits

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has joined attorneys general from 20 other states in a request to protect people and businesses from frivolous lawsuits over coronavirus.

In a letter to the leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee and leaders of the U.S.Senate, the attorneys general ask Congress to enact COVID-19 liability protections.

They want Congress to pass specific federal liability protections for businesses, manufacturers of personal protective equipment, first responders, healthcare workers, healthcare facilities and members of law enforcement, among others.

But they say they also want to ensure victims are able to seek legal redress and compensation where appropriate.

“Civil liability protections should not, however, be extended to businesses engaging in willful misconduct, reckless infliction of harm or intentional infliction of harm,” the attorneys general wrote in the letter. “We believe criminal penalties, regulatory fines and agency oversight should be able to capture bad actors and civil lawsuits should be available for any citizens hurt by a business or individual acting with disregard for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

More than 20 states have enacted liability protections for first responders and healthcare workers.

In Kansas, the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee has scheduled a hearing for Wednesday, May 12, on liability protections at the state level.

A copy of the attorneys general letter is available at https://bit.ly/3fCjE1b.

