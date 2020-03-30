Kansas bank president offers financial advice during coronavirus crisis

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The coronavirus crisis brings many concerns to the forefront, one of those concerns being financial.

Monte Cook, President and CEO of the Kansas market for Commerce Bank, says his staff has fielded hundreds of phone calls by customers impacted by COVID-19. He notes people are mostly calling for peace of mind.

Cook encourages you to call your bank and find options unique to your family’s situation. Some of the solutions Commerce Bank worked out with customers include payment deferments, flexible repayment terms and refunded overdraft or late fees.

“We’re asking them to look at their financial situation in a 30, 60, 90-day time frame and use discretion over their spending,” Cook said.

Like other local banks, Commerce made the decision to close lobbies and limit customer and banker interaction to the drive-thru.

Cook recommends being mindful of what you can control and for the things you cannot control, like obligations to creditors, call the bank to see what help is available to you.

“Everyone is willing to help. There’s a great deal of understanding,” Cook said.

