Kansas head coach Bill Self watches player introductions before a game against Oklahoma in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 men’s tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self posted a message on Twitter that he recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating.

Self is fully vaccinated and said he is only feeling minor symptoms at this time.

In the statement released on Kansas Basketball’s Twitter page Self said, “If you have not, please get vaccinated so we don’t have to worry about this virus continuing to affect our communities and loved ones.”