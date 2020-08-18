Kansas businesses affected by COVID-19 can apply for grants beginning Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly today encouraged Kansas businesses to participate in the application process for more than $130 million in grants to support businesses affected by the pandemic and enable companies to expand broadband access in the state. The portal to apply opens at noon Wednesday, August 19.

The application portal for the SPARK economic development and connectivity grant programs will appear online at kansascommerce.gov/covidrelief.

“This is an opportunity to revitalize our economy and for businesses to receive some necessary relief,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I strongly encourage business owners to apply first thing Wednesday if they are eligible.”

In addition to providing financial relief, grants will be available to businesses whose products and services will be needed in greater volume to help combat the virus and its effects. Funding is also being made available to expand broadband access both through infrastructure improvements and by partnerships with internet service providers to serve low-income households. These grants are funded through the Coronavirus Relief Fund of the federal CARES Act.

This pandemic has affected each sector differently, with industries having distinct needs. Therefore, applications for grants are being made available in the following categories:

PPE Procurement Grants

The PPE Procurement grant program will award businesses funds for the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE), implementation of workplace redesigns, additional signage, new technology solutions for distance working, and other items to comply with COVID-19 public health guidelines on safely returning employees to work.

PPE Manufacturing Grants

PPE Manufacturing grants will provide funding to manufacturers to reimburse certain costs to manufacture critically needed PPE. The grant funding will assist entities with creating new businesses while contributing to the fight against the current COVID-19 public health emergency.

COVID-19 Bioscience Product Development Acceleration Grants

Kansas has a strong pipeline of bioscience-related companies developing SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic, therapeutic and medical countermeasures. This grant program will accelerate commercialization and go-to-market strategies, allowing these Kansas companies to quickly deploy novel technology by optimizing value and reducing risk through informed decision making.

Connectivity Emergency Response Grants

The Connectivity Emergency Response Grant (CERG) was created to address the increased need for connectivity in Kansas in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Proposed projects should improve connectivity to unserved and underserved areas of Kansas to address the needs of telework, telehealth, distance learning, and other remote business services.

Broadband Partnership Adoption Grants

The Broadband Partnership Adoption Grant will provide support for low-income households by partnering with ISPs to leverage their existing adoption infrastructure and assure connectivity to as many Kansans as possible.

Domestic Supply Chain Fortification Grant

This Domestic Supply Chain Fortification grant will help offset the business disruptions to Kansas companies’ supply chains caused by COVID-19 and assist with relocating jobs to Kansas from outside of the US. Where appropriate, this grant program would be offered in addition to existing incentive programs (PEAK, KIT, HPIP, etc.) to improve the state’s competitiveness.

IT, Cybersecurity & IT Project Management Certification Training Grants

To mitigate the job losses in Kansas as a result of COVID-19, the Kansas Department of Commerce is seeking a rapid response training program that will provide training, certificate testing, and job placement assistance in the areas of IT, cybersecurity, and IT project management.

Higher Education Advanced Manufacturing & IT Equipment Grants

This program will support the needs of the advanced manufacturing industry in Kansas. The program will focus on reskilling/upskilling individuals affected by COVID-19 to meet economic sector needs in high-demand, high-wage occupations.

Details on each category, including award amounts, proposal requirements, eligibility, and more can be found at kansascommerce.gov/covidrelief.

