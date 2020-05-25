Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas casinos begin reopening, check temperatures

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — State-owned Kansas casinos are screening customers’ temperatures as they begin reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Boot Hill Casino, Kansas Crossing Casino, and Kansas Star Casino have already opened. Hollywood Casino is reopening slots Monday.

That casino will use no-touch forehead scanners to take players’ temperatures.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state rose by 419 cases to 8,958 on Friday, the last day the data was released. State health officials also reported 185 deaths.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories