TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — State-owned Kansas casinos are screening customers’ temperatures as they begin reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Boot Hill Casino, Kansas Crossing Casino, and Kansas Star Casino have already opened. Hollywood Casino is reopening slots Monday.
That casino will use no-touch forehead scanners to take players’ temperatures.
The number of coronavirus cases in the state rose by 419 cases to 8,958 on Friday, the last day the data was released. State health officials also reported 185 deaths.
LATEST STORIES:
- Biscuits and Gravy, two-faced kitten, dies
- Kansas casinos begin reopening, check temperatures
- Slowly, surely, US houses of worship emerge from lockdown
- How the coronavirus changed the way the Wichita Islamic community celebrated Eid al-Fitr
- White House imposes coronavirus travel ban on Brazil