Kansas church conference connected to cases of coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Attendees at a Kansas City, Kansas church conference may have been exposed to coronavirus, according to state health officials.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that multiple COVID-19 cases can be traced back to the Kansas East Jurisdiction’s 2020 Ministers and Workers Conference at the Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ located at 2106 Quindaro Blvd.

The conference was held from March 16-22 and multiple people that attended the conference became ill with the virus, according to the KDHE.

Symptoms for COVID-19 usually appear 2-14 days after people are exposed to the virus and include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Anyone who attended the conference and develops symptoms consistent with COVID-19 is asked to call their local health department.

Anyone with questions can also call the KDHE’s Epidemiology Hotline at 877-427-7317.

