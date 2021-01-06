Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Kansas City area doctors urge Black residents to get vaccine

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo illustration a bottle of Covid-19 coronavirus Vaccine is seen.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A group of Kansas City area health care experts are urging Black residents to overcome their hesitations and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kansas City’s Black Health Care Coalition and and a team of Black medical professionals are working to persuade about 45,000 Blacks in the metro area that the vaccine is the best way to slow the pandemic.

During an online briefing Monday, Dr. Nevada Lee, who practices in Leawood, Kansas, said many Blacks are skeptical of the vaccine.

But she noted Blacks are more likely to contract COVID-19 and more likely to die from it, in part because of a lack of access to medical care.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories