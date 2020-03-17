Kansas City area goes further on bans

This Feb. 6, 2013 photo shows The Kansas City, Mo., skyline with the statue Scout. (John Sleezer /The Kansas City Star via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas has banned public gatherings of 50 or more people for the next two months.

But officials in the Kansas City area on Monday imposed a stricter rule and ordered some businesses to close over the next two weeks in hopes of limiting the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly blocked utilities in her state from cutting off services until mid-April and warned that the coronavirus pandemic may force additional restrictions.

But officials in the Kansas City area ordered the closing of restaurants, bars, taverns, clubs and movie theaters Tuesday with the exception of drive-through, pickup and delivery services.

