Kansas clinical research center enrolling volunteers in COVID-19 vaccine trial

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – One Kansas clinic is playing an important role in the push to create a coronavirus vaccine. The Alliance for Multispecialty Research formerly Heartland Research Associates in Newton is playing a big role in finding what will be one of the most important vaccines in recent history.

“People are wanting vaccines because they know that is ultimately the answer for how we can protect the economy, the people in the economy, the organizations in this community,” said Dr. Terry Klein Medical Director of AMR, LLC.

AMR Newton needs volunteers for a coronavirus vaccine trial. You must be at least 18 years old, have no pre-existing medical issues, and meet additional study criteria. If accepted, volunteers will be compensated for time and travel.

“So if we’re going to require that of an individual that we use their data and they are here in a specific time then it seems reasonable that we compensate them for that time,” said Dr. Klein.

Typically, it takes at least two years to prepare a vaccine for the public, but the FDA is fast-tracking this process to make it available in just 12 to 18 months. Even with the speedy process, Dr. Klien said safety measures are still in place, just like any other clinical study or vaccine trial.

“So a rapid track for us is not necessarily elevated risk it just means there’s going to be some fewer numbers that are going to be required and they are trying to get things available to the population early,” said Dr. Klein.

To learn more about this trial or for volunteers to see if they qualify, call 316-283-0828.

